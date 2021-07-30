Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Appsmith SaaS Menu Navigation

Appsmith SaaS Menu Navigation development navigation
Appsmith SaaS Menu Navigation
Hey everyone,

Here's one more design from for Appsmith navigation, dark and light mode.

What is Appsmith tool for?

Build & self-host internal apps - Appsmith is an open source framework to build admin panels, CRUD apps and workflows. Build everything you need, 10x faster.

emy@mazepixel.com

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
