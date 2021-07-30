Samruddhi Hardas

Splash Screen Design for Flo app

Splash Screen Design for Flo app icons compositions app design splash screen flo app app design ux ui
Hello Folks!!
Here is my attempt at designing splash screens for Flo app.
Drop your valuable feedback in the Comments.
Thankyou. Happy Designing.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
