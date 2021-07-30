🚀 Mars Wars - free font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Mars Wars is a futuristic display font. Thanks to its original technological outlines, it is well suited for logos, packaging, posters and much more.
Mars Wars has very wide language support. It has expanded Latin and expanded Cyrillic. The font supports 80+ languages.
Free for personal use!
Download Free Trial
Get font on Gumroad for 25% off (until August 10 only!)
Check out the full project!
Do not forget to subscribe so as not to miss freebies in the future.
Open for commissions: logo, branding, font.
Just write to me here, on my email or in any of these social networks.
Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte
My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com
🇷🇺
Mars Wars - футуристический, акцидентный шрифт. Благодаря своим технологическим очертаниям хорошо подходит для логотипов, упаковки, постеров и многого другого.
Шрифт Mars Wars поддерживает 80+ языков.
Бесплатно для личного использования!
Скачать пробную версию
Получите шрифт на Gumroad со скидкой 25% (только до 10 августа!)
Посмотрите полный проект!
Не забудьте подписаться чтобы не пропустить подобные материалы в будущем!
Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль, шрифт.