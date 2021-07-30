🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PlutoPay is an e-wallet that allows users to easily collect and donate money to charity. Besides this main feature, the user can also easily & efficiently send money to frineds or share the restaurant bill, pay everyday bills and create savings plans with the help of the AI assistant Pluto.
PlutoPay - The Wallet to Save Our Planet