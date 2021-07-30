Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PlutoPay - The Wallet to Save Our Planet

PlutoPay - The Wallet to Save Our Planet
PlutoPay is an e-wallet that allows users to easily collect and donate money to charity. Besides this main feature, the user can also easily & efficiently send money to frineds or share the restaurant bill, pay everyday bills and create savings plans with the help of the AI assistant Pluto.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
