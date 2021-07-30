Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Shohidul Islam

Logo Design for "JANAPRIOBD.COM"

Md Shohidul Islam
Md Shohidul Islam
  • Save
Logo Design for "JANAPRIOBD.COM" branding typography illustration vector logo graphic design design
Download color palette

I work on this design for a local client. He likes it so much.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Md Shohidul Islam
Md Shohidul Islam

More by Md Shohidul Islam

View profile
    • Like