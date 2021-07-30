Dike Thelma

Devi-Health - Clinicians dashboard

Devi-Health is a health recruitment application that helps clinicians create their profile once and repeatedly use it to apply for roles that're recommended for them.

Also, for health facilities to create their facility profile and add available roles that they're hiring for.

You can access the live app here:
https://devi.health/

📧 Email: dikethelmak@gmail.com
🤙 Skype : dikethelmak

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
