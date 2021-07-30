Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shift Lojik - Logo Design

Shift Lojik - Logo Design minimal branding logo graphic design animation ui logo design
Approved logo design for Shift Lojik an ICT Company providing quality service and timely solutions through professional delivery of services such as website development, creative graphic services, search engine optimisation, software development.

Let us know what you think 💬

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
