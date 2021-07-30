Business Card Design Aluxem

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi, I welcome myself to Dribbble with this business card design & logo. I designed a 90 by 50 Businesscard for Digital Art Gallery Aluxem.com. For the front side, I went for a clean design that fits the business and typography. Font-type is called: Dallas. The logo is also designed by me and the meaning is ALUXEM - Aluminium Luxe Materials.
Color Pallet
Background: #FFF
Logo: #252629
Subtext: #9b9f92
We also deliver every print design as a physical product to our clients. We have been partners with print.com for a long time. A businesscard material is more important than you might think. It has to be strong without the easy scratching. The material we used on this businesscard is a double sided 400 g/m2 scratch resistant with a mat laminate protective paper.