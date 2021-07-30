Tony Flaton

Business Card Design Aluxem

Business Card Design Aluxem branding prints print design print light white design minimalistic visitingcard business card template visiting card businesscard design businesscarddesign businesscards businesscard business cards business card
Download color palette

Hi, I welcome myself to Dribbble with this business card design & logo. I designed a 90 by 50 Businesscard for Digital Art Gallery Aluxem.com. For the front side, I went for a clean design that fits the business and typography. Font-type is called: Dallas. The logo is also designed by me and the meaning is ALUXEM - Aluminium Luxe Materials.

Color Pallet
Background: #FFF
Logo: #252629
Subtext: #9b9f92

We also deliver every print design as a physical product to our clients. We have been partners with print.com for a long time. A businesscard material is more important than you might think. It has to be strong without the easy scratching. The material we used on this businesscard is a double sided 400 g/m2 scratch resistant with a mat laminate protective paper.

