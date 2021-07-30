Daniel Wilhelm

CLUBBING - Make the Most of Your Night

This design is an idea that has been floating around in my head for some time.
This app makes clubbing more enjoyable and forward-thinking in today's world. Proof of vaccination, ticket ordering, contactless payment at the bar to name just a few features.

Make the Most of Your Night.

