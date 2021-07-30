Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anne & Willow Landing Page

Anne & Willow Landing Page baby brand baby clothing minimal ux logo typography branding design graphic design minimalism landing page illustration
Hello Dribbblers! Look at this fresh concept design I've created for a baby clothing brand.

Programs used: Adobe XD + Photoshop

