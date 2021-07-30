Logo Design - BundleSpree

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello,
Hope you all are safe and well.
Today we posted a Logo Design of BundleSpree using Illustrator and Photoshop.
Have other banner variants to show you and so would like to share a first one with you.
Would love to hear your thoughts on this.
Follow Us:
Tecocraft | LinkedIn | Behance | Twitter
Stay safe and well.
Thanks & Regards,
Tecocraft