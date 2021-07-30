Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer

mediaplay logo design (m + play icon)

Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
mediaplay logo design (m + play icon) logo design flat play logo video logo symbol m logo play icon media player ui illustration design app design latter logo icon custom logo logo mark branding logo media kit
Download color palette

Here is my recent exploration for mediaplay logo Branding project which is unused, Hope you like it.
Are you looking for something similar logo design.
YOU CAN CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS : Arafatho7496@gmail.com
Skype: Arafat hossain
WhatsApp: +8801705337496
please do like, comment, for more concept.
don't forget to follow me. Thanks :)

Behance
Instagram

Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer
Logo & Brand identity designer on Dribbble.
Hire Me

More by Arafat Hossain | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like