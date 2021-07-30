Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc

Belkin

Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc
Alaa chouachnia for LTCdesign, Inc
Belkin logo design ecommerce logo b b letter b logo logo designer logo design agency brand identity startup logo luxury band app tech tech company tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Hey friends!

Logo concept 3 for Belkin
Belkin app is for the globetrotter, as its main feature is high-quality maps around the world for use offline.

Let me know What you think!
By Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc
LTCdesign, Inc
We Create Logos & Brand Identities
