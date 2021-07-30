Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nadiia Orlova

Music player exploration

Music player exploration
Hey Dribbblers! Here's my exploration of a music player for fans and musicians where users can find lyrics and chords for every song, download tracks and create thematic playlists. Feel free to share your thoughts of it :)

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Nadiia Orlova

