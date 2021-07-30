Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 004 - Calculator

Daily UI 004 - Calculator app 3d neomorphism colors mobile app design ui design purple super neumorphism neumorphism design interface ux ui calculator 004 daily ui challenge dailyui
Hello!

Here is my 4th day of the Daily UI challenge. This time I wanted to experiment with this kinda neumorphic style.

Please, share your thoughts ❤

