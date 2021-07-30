Logotor

Clothing logo design

Logotor
Logotor
  • Save
Clothing logo design beauty design studio mark typography clothing brand clothing logo fashion logo monogram sale fashion minimalist modern logo brand identity logo
Download color palette

Rother logo design for a clothing company
Hope you guys like it
Thank you

-------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
logotor7@gmail.com

What'sApp: +8801644276624

Skype: live:.cid.d112608b5dc01120

Logotor
Logotor

More by Logotor

View profile
    • Like