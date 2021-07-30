Dating App UI - App Design

Exploration of an elegant dating app UI design as nowadays virtual dates are really trendy & more enjoyable.

As you can see in the picture that all mandatory information of the user is beautifully presented in-app.

Are you looking to building something more interesting app UI design like this?

Hire professional UI designers from CMARIX TechnoLabs!

Have some challenging projects? You can reach us at https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble

or

email us at biz@cmarix.com

Press “L” and shower some love.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Instagram | Behance | Uplabs

Login • Instagram

https://instagram.com

CMARIX TechnoLabs on Behance

https://www.behance.net