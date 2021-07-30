Dating App UI - App Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploration of an elegant dating app UI design as nowadays virtual dates are really trendy & more enjoyable.
As you can see in the picture that all mandatory information of the user is beautifully presented in-app.
Are you looking to building something more interesting app UI design like this?
Hire professional UI designers from CMARIX TechnoLabs!
Have some challenging projects? You can reach us at https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble
or
email us at biz@cmarix.com
Press “L” and shower some love.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!
Instagram | Behance | Uplabs
Login • Instagram
https://instagram.com
CMARIX TechnoLabs on Behance
https://www.behance.net