Daily UI - Day 008

Day 008: "404 Page. Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing. (It's up to you!)"

I'm sure most people know about the original Space Jam website.

If not, check it out here: https://www.spacejam.com/1996/

When I was thinking about what to do for this UI challenge, I discovered the Space Jam website doesn't have a proper 404 error page. Their current 404 page just says "Not Found. The requested URL was not found on this server."

This is my attempt to make a personalized 404 error page for Space Jam. I wanted to stick as close as possible to their nostalgic brand, hence the difficult-to-read red text. Besides that, I thought it'd be fun if their 404 page was like a game where visitors can find Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and more Looney Tunes Characters scattered throughout the website. Every time the visitor finds a character, they'll appear in the 404 page. Eventually, the 404 page will change to, "Thanks for rounding up the Tune Squad! They're off to compete the Monstars in basketball!"