Daily UI - Day 008

Daily UI - Day 008 dailyui
Day 008: "404 Page. Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not everything can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and aesthetically pleasing. (It's up to you!)"

I'm sure most people know about the original Space Jam website.

If not, check it out here: https://www.spacejam.com/1996/

When I was thinking about what to do for this UI challenge, I discovered the Space Jam website doesn't have a proper 404 error page. Their current 404 page just says "Not Found. The requested URL was not found on this server."

This is my attempt to make a personalized 404 error page for Space Jam. I wanted to stick as close as possible to their nostalgic brand, hence the difficult-to-read red text. Besides that, I thought it'd be fun if their 404 page was like a game where visitors can find Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and more Looney Tunes Characters scattered throughout the website. Every time the visitor finds a character, they'll appear in the 404 page. Eventually, the 404 page will change to, "Thanks for rounding up the Tune Squad! They're off to compete the Monstars in basketball!"

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
