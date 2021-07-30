E-commerce logo design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the logo of an e-commerce site where various types of products are sold online. The way this site works is that you first have to order online and it will be sent to you by courier. The name of this site is Prime Bazaar so I used in this logo, Letter P, Shopping Bag and Prime Base which will represent the e-commerce site. Thanks everyone
--------------------------------------------------------------
For Freelance work Please Contact:
Email:mdarmancu3@gmail.com
Skype: mdarmancu3@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +880 1715435797