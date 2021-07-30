Eckard. CMS for oil and gas investment project

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
💰 Want to share with you our new interesting project. It’s made for Eckard Enterprises, LLC -a family-owned and operated energy asset management сompany, focused on the U.S. oil and gas investing industry. Eckard is a functional and efficient service that will help you in such a complex case.
📈 For convenient and successful management of tangible energy assets, we have created a system that includes a web CMS and a mobile application. With the help of the CMS, it is easy to set up a database and all the content necessary for clients - investment statistics, articles, videos, podcasts and much more. In the application, the user can easily master the investment process and create his own successful energy portfolio
