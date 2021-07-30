Daria Kapusta
Cre8 Team

Eckard. CMS for oil and gas investment project

Daria Kapusta
Cre8 Team
Daria Kapusta for Cre8 Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Eckard. CMS for oil and gas investment project cards tabs gas oil database table chart data minerals investment finance cms mobile desktop web user interface figma design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

💰 Want to share with you our new interesting project. It’s made for Eckard Enterprises, LLC -a  family-owned and operated energy asset management сompany, focused on the U.S. oil and gas investing industry. Eckard is a functional and efficient service that will help you in such a complex case.

📈 For convenient and successful management of tangible energy assets, we have created a system that includes a web CMS and a mobile application. With the help of the CMS, it is easy to set up a database and all the content necessary for clients - investment statistics, articles, videos, podcasts and much more. In the application, the user can easily master the investment process and create his own successful energy portfolio

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Instagram | Facebook

Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
Hire Us

More by Cre8 Team

View profile
    • Like