Dating iOS App

Hi, guys :)
Today I would like to share this Dating App concept
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
I hope you enjoyed! ❤️
Do you have a project? I am ready to accept a new challenge.
Write ✍ to am.g1a2n3i4e5v6a7@gmail.com
