Anierobi Anionwu

404 Page for a stock market website

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu
  • Save
404 Page for a stock market website content strategy interaction design logo ux ui design illustration vector contentdesign branding design branding figmaafrica
Download color palette

I want to share one of the 404-page options that I made for a stock market website. The concept is the concept of this 404 page is minimalism and simple.

I thought it’s worth a shot. At least a dribbble shot!

You can reach me on theanierobi@gmail.com if you have a project you want me to work on, I'm also available for remote jobs

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu

More by Anierobi Anionwu

View profile
    • Like