Landing page design for Web Dev freelancer

Hi there, I am Zhanna Krasikova.
I design and build landing pages and websites with attention to your customers' needs.
I translate digital, color and shape language for your company purpose and create the web presence of busines ideas.
I use the best practice of UI/UX design and create developer ready source files. I also connect it with HTML/CSS coding.
I CREATE:
Stunning and unique UI/UX design
Fully responsive web design (desktop, tablet and mobile)
Developer ready source files, all assets included
Development using HTML5, CSS3
I have full understanding of all phases of the website creation, starting from prototyping, including content creation, design and code. Why is it so important? If you even yo order only web design you get fully developer ready source files with all assets included.
Please feel free to get in touch with me for free consultation.
ZhannaKCreativeCode@gmail.com