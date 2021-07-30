Jessika Z

Educational game app UI design

THE APP
Zangu is a voice interactive mobile game app that is created for elementary school students for learning languages. It is developed using Unity, a cross-platform game engine.

MY TASKS
Created the design system, icons, UI for all the screens.

TOOLS
Figma, Adobe Illustrator

Year: 2019 - present
Job type: remote, contract

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
