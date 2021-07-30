Educational game app UI design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Zangu is a voice interactive mobile game app that is created for elementary school students for learning languages. It is developed using Unity, a cross-platform game engine.
MY TASKS
Created the design system, icons, UI for all the screens.
TOOLS
Figma, Adobe Illustrator
Year: 2019 - present
Job type: remote, contract
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com