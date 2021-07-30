Illustration portrait

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbblers!
I made this portrait of a couple for my sister, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.
I need your suggestion and reviews. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment.
Thanks a lot for your feedback !
Myriam