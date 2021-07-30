Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yessie Klein

DIYnamo LOGO

Yessie Klein
Yessie Klein
  • Save
DIYnamo LOGO cryptocurrency crypto typography branding illustration logo ui nft
Download color palette

Invest in the next unprivileged Talent’s dream

Finding and promoting the most promising young Talent around the world through digital collectibles. Change lives and the future of sports, one NFT card at a time.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Yessie Klein
Yessie Klein

More by Yessie Klein

View profile
    • Like