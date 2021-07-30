Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arindam

Personal Training Management SAAS design

Arindam
Arindam
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Training Management SAAS design club management gym visual design product design trainer app member app wellbeing fitness health web design user interface design tracker training trainer fitness management management app virtual training personal training software design saas
Download color palette

This is a consolidated image of a module named Personal/Virtual Training Management from a recent Saas product (Traqade) I worked on.

Leave a like if it's useful :)

Arindam
Arindam
Product Designer focused on SAAS, MOBILE & MOTION.
Hire Me

More by Arindam

View profile
    • Like