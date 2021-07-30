Game Streaming Platform Exploration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there everyone!
Here is my exploration about game streaming platform concept.
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
-------------------
📧Work with me: @ericangelo1503@gmail.com