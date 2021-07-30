Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Change to reusable water bottles - Visual Identity

Change to reusable water bottles - Visual Identity packaging packaging design visual identity optimism change positivity sustainable eco friendly bottle water bottle typography illustrator design illustration logo vector graphic design branding
Creating a visual identity for 'Half Full', a reusable water bottle company as part of the CreativeGlowChallenge.

Their main focus is sustainability and encouraging change through their reusable water bottles.

The aim was for this project was to show:

Positivity - Optimism - Change

Using a metal or glass reusable water bottle replaces the plastics that would have been used to produce a single plastic water bottle.
It also reduces your carbon footprint...
and keeps oceans, rivers & streams clean from plastic landfill waste.

