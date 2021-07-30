Change to reusable water bottles - Visual Identity

Creating a visual identity for 'Half Full', a resusable water bottle company as part of the CreativeGlowChallenge.

Their main focus is sustainability and encouraging change through their reusable water bottles.

The aim was for this project was to show:

Positivity - Optimism - Change

Using a metal or glass reusable water bottle replaces the plastics that would have been used to produce a single plastic water bottle.

It also reduces your carbon footprint...

and keeps oceans, rivers & streams clean from plastic landfill waste.