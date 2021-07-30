Mik Skuza

Modular Synth 🎹

Mik Skuza
Mik Skuza
  • Save
Modular Synth 🎹 modular app synthesizer app synth app music app app user interface music synthesizer modular ux ui
Download color palette

Hi, guys. Long time no see! I'd like to show you small teaser of what we've been working recently with André (as a part of a small side project). Generally it's a modular synthesizer, where you can add other modules to make you sound different. But the character of this instrument will be - let's say - different 😉

 More info and screens very soon! Stay tuned!

Have a nice Friday 💪🏼

Mik Skuza
Mik Skuza
Everything is in relation to everything else

More by Mik Skuza

View profile
    • Like