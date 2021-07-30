Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
George Yanakiev

Social media app

George Yanakiev
George Yanakiev
  • Save
Social media app app design graphic design ux ui
Download color palette

This is a small practice project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
George Yanakiev
George Yanakiev

More by George Yanakiev

View profile
    • Like