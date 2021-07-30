Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alek Chmura // Zante.design
The Software House

Gamepals app concept #1

Alek Chmura // Zante.design
The Software House
Alek Chmura // Zante.design for The Software House
Hire Us
  • Save
Gamepals app concept #1 web app illustration basketball app concept app design tsh the software house app inspiration ui ux uiux
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋
As my regular UI/UX practice at TSH i decided to create and constant develop a concept for an app which allow users to find fellows for joint basketball games. As a first stage I would like to present a simple splash screen encourage people to get early stage access.

-----------------------------

Thank you for your attention✌️
We’re open for new projects so go ahead and drop us a line at hello@tsh.io

The Software House
The Software House
Design & develop your future-proof app with us
Hire Us

More by The Software House

View profile
    • Like