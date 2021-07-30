Gamepals app concept #1

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys 👋
As my regular UI/UX practice at TSH i decided to create and constant develop a concept for an app which allow users to find fellows for joint basketball games. As a first stage I would like to present a simple splash screen encourage people to get early stage access.
-----------------------------
Thank you for your attention✌️
