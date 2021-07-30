Nikolai

Fashion Store

Nikolai
Nikolai
  • Save
Fashion Store typography concept figma design minimalistic logo modern graphic design visual design visual uxui ux ui hero section online store store shop fashion style clothes
Download color palette

My first attempt to create something in minimalist aesthetics style. In this work I've designed the hero section of some fashion store.

Nikolai
Nikolai

More by Nikolai

View profile
    • Like