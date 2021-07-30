Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anjana

Golden Foil Icons

Anjana
Anjana
  • Save
Golden Foil Icons foil gold social media png icons
Download color palette

Behance, Blogger, Dribbble, Facebook, Flickr, Google+, Instagram, Last.fm, LinkedIn, Pinterest, RSS, Tumblr, Twitter, Vimeo, WhatsApp and YouTube, DeviantArt, Digg, GitHub, Quora, Reddit and Vine

Sizes each icon - 215px.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Anjana
Anjana

More by Anjana

View profile
    • Like