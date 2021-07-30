Aleksandar Savic

Шнт

Шнт cirilic calligraphy sign identity handletters icon set design illustration branding 3d 2d font typo typography letter lettering symbol mark logo
Шнт (it's not hard for us), both Cyrillic alphabet.
Meaning: When a group of people joins together, there’s nothing we can not do. Nothing’s hard when you have your team to back you up.

Rebound of
SNT typo
