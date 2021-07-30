Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evandito Rizky

Social Share Page - Daily UI 010

Evandito Rizky
Evandito Rizky
  • Save
Social Share Page - Daily UI 010 ui ux graphic design design
Download color palette

Social Share Page Design Exploration. I made this for #DailyUI Challenge

Let me know your thoughts about it!

Croissants description : https://www.jocooks.com/recipes/homemade-croissants/

#Daily UI - 010

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Evandito Rizky
Evandito Rizky

More by Evandito Rizky

View profile
    • Like