Fintech: Gen Z Neobank Website

Hi there everyone!👋

We have been sharing with you an MVP project for Gen Z Neobank sometime ago. It was a hectic time as we designed an extensive part of the product in just 3 weeks 😅. It was worth it, as we pulled off a robust presentation for our client to impress investors.

But everyone knows, after the storm comes the light. After this sprint, we had pretty relaxed days and a plenty of time to start working on the marketing website for the product. And here is the concept we have came up with.

How do you like it? Let us know in comments.

