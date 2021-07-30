Fintech: Gen Z Neobank Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi there everyone!👋
We have been sharing with you an MVP project for Gen Z Neobank sometime ago. It was a hectic time as we designed an extensive part of the product in just 3 weeks 😅. It was worth it, as we pulled off a robust presentation for our client to impress investors.
But everyone knows, after the storm comes the light. After this sprint, we had pretty relaxed days and a plenty of time to start working on the marketing website for the product. And here is the concept we have came up with.
How do you like it? Let us know in comments.
Learn more about our processes and capabilities at hbtat.agency.
✉️Drop us a few lines at hello@hbtat.agency
Connect with us:
Instagram | Dribbble