Anjana

Pink & Green Watercolor Icons

Anjana
Anjana
  • Save
Pink & Green Watercolor Icons watercolor pink png social media icons
Download color palette

Square and Round
– Two different sizes: 128px and 64px
– 14 icons each
Icons: Behance, Dribbble, Facebook, Flickr, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, Mail, Pinterest, RSS, Tumblr, Twitter, Vimeo and YouTube.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Anjana
Anjana

More by Anjana

View profile
    • Like