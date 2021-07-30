Hi ! dribbble 👋 I am designer / illustrator based in Shanghai.

This is my Exploration.Hope you guys like it! ✨✨✨

Press "L" if you love it.

Thanks!🧚‍♀️

—

Available for Freelance Work👩🏻‍💻

👉Find more works on:https://1530821711.wixsite.com/tania

(Let me know what do you think)

👉Email:wu_ting@hotmail.com