Red Snapper Fish Soup

My working holiday in Australia in 2014 was the longest period of time that I have been away from home ever.

I used to work at a sushi restaurant in Melbourne. Only the owner and I looked after the place. He was from Hong Kong and had immigrated to this country for 20 years. Not long after I started working, I remembered he cooked a pot of fish soup, and invited me to have some. He said, you don’t often taste homemade dishes when you are away from home. On my last working day, he made the fish soup again, telling me that this could be my last sip.

I still recall the soup from time to time.