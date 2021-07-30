Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Onboarding // Minimal Focus App // Daily UI 23

Onboarding // Minimal Focus App // Daily UI 23
#023 #DailyUI

Today I designed a simple daily goal planning app based on the concept of Highlight > Laser > Reflect.
I tried to keep the design minimal so that the main goal still remains productivity.

