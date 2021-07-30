App walkthrough illustrations

We have simplified things to help the learners focus better

• A Planner for everyday learning including live classes, classes you've missed, tests, study groups and more

• Everything they need for Self study under a single tab, from solving doubts, practice quizzes, upcoming courses, syllabus, to notes from all their classes

To walk them through this experience we have made a comprehesive flow supported by these illustrations

Stay tuned for more on this :)