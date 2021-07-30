Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gasterpillar

Gasterpillar vector art illustrator character design vector illustration graphic design
Been using Illustrator for 1 and a half year now and just discovered Inner Glow effect, the effect I often used in CorelDraw. It's fun to experimenting with it, lot to learn though.

