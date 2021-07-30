Anjana

Lace Social Media Icons

Lace Social Media Icons
This set includes 1 Zip file containing 44 .PNG icons: 

Colors: 4

Icons  - Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+, Linkedin, RSS, Tumblr, YouTube, Vimeo & Flickr

Sizes each icon - 128px.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
