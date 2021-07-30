E-commerce Mobile App (Headphones)

Hello friends !

The mobile e-commerce industry has been on the rise for the last couple of years. More and more people go online shopping via their smartphones. Here's my exploration of a mobile online shop that offers a selection of audio headphones.

The shot shows three screens of the app. The first screen is an home page with many items and brands. The second screen is a single item screen when user want to looking for more details (like configuration, specifications, etc...). The third screen is an cart screen where user decide to buy item and checkout payment.

I picked a warm color scheme of dark blue, purple & mix with white, to put the attention focus on featured items. The design has a minimalist and modern look that matches high-end products available in the shop. Also it's not difficult to deploy in coding !

Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨

-

Let me know your Awesome Feedback

Don’t forget to Like ❤

Thank you !!