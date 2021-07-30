Anjana

Rose Gold Social Media icons

Rose Gold Social Media icons
Here is a pack of beautiful rose gold social media icons. 

This set includes 1 Zip file containing 16 .PNG icons: 

Icons  – Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Dribbble, Flickr, Linkedin, RSS, Tumblr, YouTube, Vimeo, Behance, Mail, GitHub and WhatsApp

One blank .Png is also included.

Sizes each icon – 128px.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
