UNVEIL

UNVEIL illustration
The disturbance among us whereas our true self is often hidden beneath a veil, a mask, something undisturbed for so long they forget who they truly are. Vile, rotten, with a holier than thou mindset which got embedded inside their head so deep they disposed their own humanity

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
