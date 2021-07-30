Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Profile design

User Profile design vector photoshop ui illustration dailyui adobexd design adobe
In the process of making this I asked myself many questions which was nice. I hate that in Instagram we have to crop our images to a particular ration to upload it. With this design I tried to solve that issue. I thought making space for people to know our interests was a good idea. I felt extremely satisfied and happy after completing this work.
.
Reviews and Feedbacks appreciated
.
Carpe Diem. Cheers

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
