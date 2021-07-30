User Profile design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
In the process of making this I asked myself many questions which was nice. I hate that in Instagram we have to crop our images to a particular ration to upload it. With this design I tried to solve that issue. I thought making space for people to know our interests was a good idea. I felt extremely satisfied and happy after completing this work.
Reviews and Feedbacks appreciated
