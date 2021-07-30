Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
THBond Việt Nam

Keo hạt nhựa máy dán cạnh THbond

THBond Việt Nam
THBond Việt Nam
  • Save
Keo hạt nhựa máy dán cạnh THbond keo hot melt keo hotmelt keo hạt máy dán cạnh keo hạt dán cạnh keo hạt nhựa keo hạt
Download color palette

Keo hạt nhựa máy dán cạnh THbond là một loai keo nhiệt gốc hạt vớ nhiệt độ nóng chảy tương đối đa dạng cho khả năng kết dính cao sau khi dán. Keo hạt nhựa máy dán cạnh THbond có nhiều màu sắc (trắng trong, trắng đục, vàng nhạt...)và nhiệt độ nóng chảy khác nhau giao động 130 độ C đến 210 độ C phù hợp với nhiều vị trí, yêu cầu khác nhau. Hiện nay THbond là một trong những đơn vị cung cấp keo hạt máy dán cạnh cho chất lượng cao và được nhiều xưởng sản xuất nội thất tin dùng và đánh giá cao. https://thbond.com/sanpham/keo-hat-dan-canh

THBond Việt Nam
THBond Việt Nam

More by THBond Việt Nam

View profile
    • Like